HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Two-hundred and twenty luxury apartments are coming to Evansville’s east side.

Groundbreaking on the $45 million ‘Promenade Flats’ complex is taking place on Wednesday, August 16 at 1501 Burkhardt Road.

The new facility will feature a fitness center, heated saltwater pool, package delivery room and a dog park among other amenities.

The property is being built by CRG Residential out of Carmel, Indiana. They are a familiar face in Evansville, having built the Post House on vine street in 2020.

The development was also awarded $2.5 million in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) grant funds last December.