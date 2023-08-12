HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A group of people that walked in Oakland City’s Sweet Corn Festival parade used the opportunity to advocate for a missing person.

On Saturday, the group passed out fliers and held signs asking for information on the whereabouts of Andi Wagner.

It’s been more than one year since Wagner was last seen in Evansville.

Last week, her mother and volunteers searched a property in Pike County for clues after getting a tip. Nothing was found.

Her family said Wagner often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to be gone this long without keeping in touch.

Her family says Andi has several tattoos, including one on her arm with Roman numerals.

If anyone has information, contact the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.