Guthrie responds to Biden’s speech, infrastructure plan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Congressman Brett Guthrie watched President Biden’s first joint speech to Congress from his home in Kentucky. The Republican said he believes there is a chance for bipartisan progress after the speech, but ultimately the amount of money the President is proposing for infrastructure and other public programs is too much.

Guthrie believes to update infrastructure, money coming from the government can be far less than the trillions of dollars proposed by the White House.

He thinks $600 Billion along with left over money that hasn’t been specifically targeted in the American Rescue Act could update the infrastructure the country needs. The rest would come from private investment.

“Private investment is going to take care of this. The government can do research and move forward but we don’t have to build charging stations. The government didn’t go around and build charging stations everywhere in the world. Our view is the market is going to take care of that. in a far more efficient way than government can,” said Guthrie.

You can watch the full interview from Eyewitness News Daybreak this morning above.