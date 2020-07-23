Habitat for Humanity home dedicated

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has built over 500 homes in the area, and Wednesday night, another dedication took place.

Maria Mendizabal and her son are some of the newest residents in the Howell neighborhood. Their new home was paid for by other Habitat homeowners. Mendizabal says the home will give her stability and she’s grateful for everyone who put in work.

“Thank you so much for everything. You know, they don’t have to do this. They don’t get paid for it, they come out and do it and it’s amazing, the things they do for us to have these homes,” she said.

A car parade drove by to welcome the Mendizbals, and the dedication is one of the last steps before closing.

Last week, Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home in the Glenwood neighborhood.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS