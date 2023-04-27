HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is preparing to dedicate its 575th house.

The home was built in the 1200 block of Edgar Street by students from the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center (SICTC). This is the third home built by students from the SICTC. Habitat’s partnership with SICTC began in 2020, and has allowed the organization to build more houses. Additionally, the partnership provides students with the chance to gain real-world construction experience and serve their community.

The dedication ceremony begins at 8 a.m. on April 27th. SICTC students who were involved in the project, as well as the future homeowner, will be in attendance.