HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is partnering with AARP Indiana on a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant house for a local family.

on Wednesday August, 16 representatives from AARP Indiana will be at the site of the new home for a kickoff ceremony for the project.

AARP Indiana previously helped to champion the Complete Streets ordinance to improve roadways in Evansville and make them safer. Now they are donating $90,000 to sponsor an ADA-compliant house for Louise D. and her bed-ridden brother Jack P. The house will include a walk-in shower with a grab rail and an entrance ramp to help Louise, who also faces health challenges, to care for her brother and allow them to live independently with the help of aides.

During the event, Beth Folz, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville and Addison Pollock, Director of Community Engagement for AARP Indiana will speak about the growing shortage of affordable housing in Indiana and the efforts the two organizations are taking to tack the crisis.

Representatives and volunteers from both Habitat and AARP Indiana will be on site that morning to build the floor system for the new home.