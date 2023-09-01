OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The 156th house built by Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity was dedicated on Friday, Sept. 1.



The home was partially funded by the Team Kentucky Non-Profit Assistance Fund.

Lieutenant Governor Jaqueline Coleman attended the ceremony and handed the keys over to the new homeowner, Tinisha McHenry,



Coleman says the one-time funding is intended to assist Kentucky non-profits in recovering from the pandemic.

“To be apart of that and then to get to see it come to fruition with this home opening, for this family, has been an amazing experience. And its a reminder of the work that we do everyday and that we should always be putting Kentucky families first,” said Coleman.

McHenry says she’s put almost 500 hours into helping build the house.

Her family will be moving in with her, including her son.



This is the third house Habitat for Humanity has built on West 10th Street.