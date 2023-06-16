HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Habitat’s Young Professionals of Evansville is joining forces with High Score Saloon to present the ‘Gaming for Good’ charity event. The event will take place on June 22 at High Score Saloon’s new location at 309 Main Street in Evansville. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and there will be a $10 entry donation for the evening. The event is open to community members ages 21 and older.

High Score Saloon opened the doors of its new location on June 10. The venue offers a wide variety of cocktails, an all new food menu and tons classic arcade games and pinball. Attendees to the event will also have a chance to enter a raffle for several prizes.

In addition to donations at the door, 100% of all coin drops from the evening will be donated to Habitat for Humanity Evansville. Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has been making an impact in the community since its establishment in 1984. The Habitat partners with the community to build homes and provide paths to home ownership to low-income families in Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.