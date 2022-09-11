WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Hacienda a local Mexican food restaurant located on South Green River Road, is giving back to its community or more specifically, the community’s four legged friends.

They are doing a giveback for the Warrick Humane Society (WHS) on September 12. This means that a percentage of all purchases made on Monday at the restaurant will be donated to the humane society.

According to a Facebook post, all you have to do is let your server know you are there to support WHS. Dine-in, carry-out and gift card purchases all count. Employees suggest taking advantage of Monday’s specials while supporting this great cause, wet burritos and taco salads with domestic draft beers.

More information can be found at the WHS Facebook Page.