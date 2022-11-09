EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The circus is coming to town to downtown Evansville at the Hadi Shrine!

Hadi Shriners who are well known for their patriotism and appreciation of the troops have found a way to honor military families for Veterans Day.

Active-duty local military immediate family members can get free Hadi Shrine Circus exchange tickets on November 16 from 4-7 in the Hadi Temple parking lot located at 6 Walnut Street.

Officials say the exchange tickets are available to Tri-State military personnel from all branches of the service including the National Guard, who are on active duty, currently deployed or recently returned from overseas duty within the last 6 months. Tickets are also available to military spouses, children and any other family member currently living in the same household. Recipients must show appropriate family military ID to qualify.

These free exchange tickets have a value of $22 and must be exchanged for a reserved seat ticket for any of the 8 performances at either the Ford Center, or the Hadi Shrine Circus ticket offices.

Officials say other family members or close friends who wish to attend the Circus with military families who have the exchange tickets may purchase their additional exchange tickets for $18 each from any Shriner or by calling 1-800-66-CLOWN. Authorities stress that the exchange tickets will not allow admission and are meant to be exchanged for reserved seats for any performance.

The Hadi Shrine Circus returns to the Ford Center on Thanksgiving Day and runs through November 27 with a total of 8 shows. The full schedule can be found on the Hadi Shrine Circus website.