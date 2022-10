When you carve this year’s jack-o’lantern from a pumpkin, save the seeds for roasting and use the meaty inside to make real pumpkin pie.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Come one, come all to the Hadi Shrine for some haunted, Halloween fun!

They will be holding their annual Trunk or Treat event, The Great Pumpkin Caper, on October 29 at 3 p.m. in the Hadi Shrine parking lot located at 6 Walnut Street. Officials invite Shriners to bring their kids and grandkids all dressed up in costumes.

There will be candy and pumpkin carving. More information can be found here.