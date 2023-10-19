OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT)- A now infamous yellow pole involved in accidents at a Walmart in Princeton is getting even more attention. Heather and Jared Skelton decided to design their Halloween display at their Oakland City home around the yellow pole.

“I am an October baby anyway. I loved to decorate and experiment with different ideas,” says Jared Skelton.

Jared says they got the idea from his dad. The display includes a yellow pole, a skeleton wearing Walmart vest, and even groceries in the car. He got a stop sign from a neighbor, used an old car he was taking apart, and got to work. He even had a furry friend help him design the display.

“Nellie is my help in putting this together. She loves to go on rides on the skeleton,” Jared says.

During the day, Nellie sits on the skeleton’s lap. At night, Jared and Heather use string lights to light the display up. They say people are always stopping for photo-ops, from sunrise to sundown.

“All day long. The positivity from this has been crazy. It is awesome. It is absolutely amazing,” Heather says.

The couple says this will not be the last holiday yellow pole display. They are already thinking about ideas for Christmas.