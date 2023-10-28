EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Families and kids had some Halloween fun on Saturday, all for a good cause.

The House of Bread and Peace women and children’s shelter in Evansville held its TP the House event.

People were encouraged to bring toilet paper and other household supplies in exchange for Halloween candy. There was also a costume contest for kids.

The shelter usually houses about 30 people so they run through household items quickly.

“It’s about to be the holiday season so we have a lot of needs that are coming up as well. If you have any interest in volunteering to cook a meal or contribute in some way over the holidays we would love to see you,” said Executive Director Shelbie Auberry.

You can find more information on how to help on the shelter’s website, houseofbreadandpeace.org.