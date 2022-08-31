EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden is ready for summer to end and fall to begin! Among all the spooky activities comes their annual events.

Boo at the Zoo

First up is the classic ‘Boo at the Zoo’ with live entertainment, spooky decor, and magic shows! Participants can even join in on trick or treating, animal encounters and nightly costume contests. The weekend-only event kicks off on October 21 to 23 and finishes on October 28 to 30. Friday and Saturday hours will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday hours will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo is presented by Old National Bank.

Sensory Spectacular

The zoo will also be hosting an all-inclusive sensory friendly spooky event. There will be minimal lighting and noise, no music and limited capacity in order to create a safe place for those who need it. Costumes are also not required.

Participants can:

Walk decorated Halloween paths

Experience animal encounters

Take a free, no music carousel ride

Interact with life-sized dinosaurs

Take a free tram to the entrance

Get a pre-made candy bag

The zoo is partnering with KultureCity to put on this event so all people can have fun celebrating Halloween and its spooky traditions.

Those who wish to volunteer to help out with one or both events can sign up here.

Tickets can be only purchased online, members can link their ticket purchases with their memberships to get a discount. You can find more information about becoming a member here. Tickets will go on sale on September 14 for both events.