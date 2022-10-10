MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 2, announced on Monday that a bridge inspection will begin on October 17 for US 431 over the Green River and Rough River in McLean County.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible, during this time.

Officials say the inspection originally had been initiated in August but was stopped due to extenuating circumstances.

The inspection will continue from October 17 – 19 starting at 8 a.m. going to 5p.m. each day.

Motorists driving through the work zone should anticipate single lane restrictions, flaggers, delays and a climbing team. Crews will also be utilizing a Under Bridge Inspection Truck.

More information can be found here.