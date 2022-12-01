HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas is coming to downtown Lewisport with Christmas in the Park!

The event will take place on December 2 from 6-8 p.m.

Come enjoy free activities like inflatables, train rides, kid’s amusement rides. Have some hot cocoa or cider along with some cookies and bring along your already assembled gingerbread house to compete in the content.

There will be a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. to start off the night and then children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and send off Christmas letters to the North Pole.

There will be plenty local food options to enjoy and a craft vendor market to peruse. Have fun participating in the scavenger hunt for both adults and kids.