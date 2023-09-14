HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The EVSC Foundation will hold their annual fundraising event to support Hangers, EVSC’s clothing resource for students.

The family friendly event will take place on September 14 at GD Ritzy’s, located at 601 North Green River Road in Evansville. The event will take place between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and attendees can see their favorite community members, along with EVSC personnel and administrators stepping in to scoop ice cream and raise funds for Hangers. The event will also feature live music, plenty of ice cream from GD Ritzy’s, the Feller Express Dinosaurs and more.

Guests at the event are encouraged to tip their favorite scoopers, as all tips, and a portion of the ice cream sales from GD Ritzy’s will go towards supporting the mission of Hangers.

Hangers serves thousands of students each school year, and support from Scooping for Students provides clothing, including shoes, coats and uniforms as well as hygiene kits for students in need, or for those facing crisis or barriers that stand in the way of their education.