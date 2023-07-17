HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Hopkins County School Board meeting met tonight, and updates regarding the renovation of Hansen Elementary School were on the agenda.

Hansen Elementary School was demolished in June and has since been under construction.

Superintendent Amy Smith tells me the school board has asked that a representative from A&K Construction be at each meeting since May 15 in order to provide construction updates.

She says that tonight, the president of the construction company confirmed that the inside of the building will be finished by July 27, and site work such as bus and car lanes should be done by August 7.

Superintendent Smith says the problem is that certain promises that were made have not been kept, which the school board fears is throwing off their plans for school start dates.

Superintendent Smith says they will be having a special board meeting tomorrow at 5 p.m. to officially amend the original school calendar.

Now, instead of students beginning school on August 9, the first day of school will be pushed back to August 15.