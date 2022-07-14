EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Summer is here and who doesn’t love going to the Riverfront to enjoy the weather? While you’re there, you might as well stop by the infamous cat café. Right near the Riverfront is where River Kitty Cat Café was established in 2017.

Now 5 years later, they celebrate their anniversary and accomplishments. The café is known to many as a great place to get a drink and a treat and just relax. On July 14, they are offering 20% off all merchandise to help them celebrate with a ribbon cutting.

The café works closely with Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) to help cats get adopted. The collaboration between the two has led to the adoption of 1,071 cats so far. In fact, earlier this year, they were able to celebrate a joyful milestone of 1,000 cats being adopted.

A café worker tells us, “It has kind of just flown by and we hope to help another 1,000 cats get adopted.” Sources confirmed by the café tell us that there is more to come. There are plans in motion for the café to hopefully open a new party & event space in their basement. The worker said they can’t confirm the exact timeframe but the current plan is to open the space in the fall.

The café says the space will likely offer programs like cat yoga and will be available to be reserved for special occasions like birthday’s and showers. You can find out more information here.