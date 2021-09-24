Happy Halloween Weekends returns to Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT)– “I started walking around the park and noticing all the pumpkins and everything just popping up and it’s so exciting and colorful and it’s going to be a great time,” Lexi Hartman, food and beverage director at Holiday world, said.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween at Holiday World. Officials said the yearly tradition has been taking place since 2012- and last year, officials said they couldn’t hold the Happy Halloween Weekends due to COVID-19 concerns.

“That was hard- it was a hard decision for us to make because we truly love this time of year. It’s personally my favorite time of the year here at the park,” Matt Eckert said.

With food, sweet treats, some scares, and entertainment.

“The entertainment is just so much fun- all the makeup and costumes- it’s a good time for everyone,” director of entertainment and events, Lauren Crosby, said.

Tickets can be purchased online.