HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Ford Center in 2024 to bring their blend of dunking, spinning and dribbling.

Officials state the return will be against the Globetrotters’ main rival, the Washington Generals.

The event will take place on January 15. Tickets go on sale at the Ford Center Ticket Office and www.harlemglobetrotters.com, beginning September 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets on September 12 through 10 p.m. September 24 through the Citi Entertainment program.

For presale details, visit citientertainment.com.