HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A former Harrison grad is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Kevin Hardy, who while at Harrison played multiple positions, including running back, linebacker, and kick returner, returns to the ballot for the third time. Hardy helped lead the Warriors to the Class 5A state championship in 1990.

Hardy also played basketball at Harrison, overlapping with Calbert Cheaney, Walter McCarty, and Chris Lowery.

Hardy, who went on to star at the University of Illinois, played alongside another 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot member, Simon Rice.

While playing linebacker for the Fighting Illini, Hardy would win the Dick Butkus Award as well as make back-to-back All-Big Ten Teams in 1994 and 1995. Hardy was also a consensus All-American in 1995.

Hardy played a big role in the Fighting Illini’s 30-0 victory over Eastern Carliana in the Liberty Bowl on the last day of 1994.

Hardy left the program in the top ten in most defensive statistical categories.

Hardy and Rice would go 2 and 3 in the 1996 NFL Draft. Hardy would end up with the Jacksonville Jaguars before their second season. In his rookie season, Hardy helped the Jaguars defeat the heavily favored John Elway-led Denver Broncos in the second round of the playoffs.

Hardy would go on to make the 1999 Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams while he was still in Jacksonville.

After leaving Jacksonville, Hardy ended up splitting his last few seasons between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The class will be announced in early 2024 and inducted on December 11 of that year.