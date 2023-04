HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville’s Hartke Pool will see repairs to fix damages caused by last summer’s storms.

Last August windstorms caused severe damage to Hartke Pool, and the pool has stayed in that condition for the last several months. However, today the Parks Board awarded a repairs contract. Work is expected to begin immediately.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaeffer says the city still has the goal of having the pool re-open sometime in the summer.