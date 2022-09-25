EVANSVILLE, Ind.( WEHT) – The weather is cooling down just in time for ghosts! The Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Walks are starting in just a few short weeks.

Go back in time with friends and family to visit old ghosts and spirits in place like the Reitz family home. Reports say there will be spirit appearances by Edward Reitz, Annie Fellows Johnston (the Penny Lane ghost) Major Albert Rozencranz and more. You will learn all about the Riverside District’s spooky history and architecture including plenty of ghost stories.

The tours start rain or shine at the First Presbyterian Church and take about one hour and fifteen minutes to complete. Wearing comfortable walk shoes and coming with an open imagination is encouraged. The tours take place on October 14 and 15 between 6p.m. to 9 p.m. with a tour departing every 20 minutes. The event ends at 10.

Tickets can be purchased here. All funds will benefit Old Evansville Historic Association, Evansville Civic Theatre, Haynie’s Corner Arts District Association.