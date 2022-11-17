HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hancock Hoopla is back and better than ever!

Officials say the Hancock County Public Library, Fiscal Court, Parks Department and Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Hancock Lights Holiday Hoopla for the third year at Vastwood Park. The event will take place on December 10 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Come enjoy the holiday light displays in the park and listen to the Hancock County High School Choir when they perform at 4 p.m. Children can visit with Santa, Elsa and the Grinch. The family friendly event will also have a Holiday train and inflatables for you to enjoy.

There will be vendors like J’s Good Grub, Galaxy, EMazing Cupcakes & Treats and Seybree’s Sweets & Treats and more.

Officials say the lights will be up for display as you drive through the park starting November 26 and ending December 31. More information can be found here.