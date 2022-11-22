NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Haven’t had enough of Halloween? Here’s one last chance to get your scare on!

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm will be putting on a Christmas themed haunted house for the holiday season. The event will benefit the Warrick Humane Society and takes place on December 9 and 10. There will be a No Scare Hour for kids from 5 p.m. followed by Spooky Scary Hours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will also be an opportunity for a photo with Santa from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You must bring your own camera. More information can be found here.