HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) A Hawesville fundraiser has gathered over $28,000 to help families in Hopkins County. The community came together in less than 48 hours to raise the money.

The money helped buy over 300 hams to give to Hopkins County families who were devastated by last weekend’s tornados. Some money was left over from the fundraiser and will be put towards assisting the people of Hopkins County any way possible.