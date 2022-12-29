Make sure to add mittens for toddlers to the top of the list if you’re preparing to purchase new winter outerwear for your family.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Hope Fussner announced she was collecting articles of clothing for the 2nd annual Giving Tree of Warmth.

Fussner reports last year she was able to collect about 100 articles of warm clothing and blankets. Within 24 hours all of the items were taken from the tree.

Gently used or new scarves, hats, gloves and mittens of all sizes will be collected by Fussner at Haynie’s Corner Brewery, Mo’s House and Bokeh. Fussner says she will also give out her address if people want to drop off donations or she will meet people to collect donations.

Another way to donate for those who enjoy craft is knitting. Fussner says if you can’t afford to purchase anything but like to knit should message her so she can get you some yarn to use.

An Amazon Wishlist and monetary donations are also being accepted that will be used to purchase items for the tree. Her venmo is @Hope-Fussner. Furthermore, if any businesses would like to donate, Fussner asks them to message her to work it out.

The event itself will take place on January 7 at 8 a.m. People are encouraged to come and take what they need.

