Hazmat team responds to train derailment

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)– Indiana Homeland Security’s hazmat team responded to a train derailment. It happened near the intersection of Railroad Street and North Division Road in Fountaintown.
We have a hazmat specialist on scene at the train derailment in Fountaintown.— Indiana Homeland Security (@IDHS) August 19, 2021
Our hazmat specialists respond to these types of incidents to ensure there are no hazardous material leaks, keeping surrounding citizens and responders safe during and after cleanup. pic.twitter.com/oWaSX3O8b1