Hazmat team responds to train derailment

ROCKPORT, Ind (WEHT) Not long after the start of the new school year with students in the classroom, Rockport Elementary has gone virtual due to a COVID outbreak. Virtual classes began on Tuesday and will continue through Friday when school officials will reevaluate.

If they didn't go virtual, the school says nearly 40-percent of their staff would be out sick or in quarantine. While they strongly believe face to face instruction is best for all students, at this time they feel they needed to move to short term virtual session.