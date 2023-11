HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Community College’s Stagg Room will be the location of an update regarding the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project.

Officials state this will be on Monday, Nov. 13 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“It will be a great opportunity to hear about the progress that’s been made, next steps, upcoming traffic impacts, and an update on I-69 ORX as a whole,” says officials.