HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Seniors at Henderson County High School are giving back to elementary school students.

The seniors donated backpacks that will be given to local students and their families who are not able to buy backpacks this year. 90 backpacks were collected.

The seniors wore the backpacks for the first 3 days of school, and they will now be given away. Taylor Troutman, one of the seniors, talked about the experience of the event.

“I’m really excited. I cannot wait. I was picking out backpacks for them, like, ‘you need this one! You need this one!,’ Like, they all need them all. I’m just like, ‘I cannot wait to give them these to them.”

This is the second year that seniors have donated backpacks. They hope the next senior class can donate even more.