HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department in collaboration with the Evansville Police Department, arrested Brandon Lynn, 27, of Henderson, on Friday after receiving information about two ongoing theft investigations.

Detectives say the theft investigations involved a stolen Chevrolet Impala and Suzuki motorcycle. Reports say the Impala had been recovered by EPD detectives but the motorcycle had not been found. According to the authorities, Lynn was a suspect in both cases so detectives drove by his listed address.

Police reports say outside of Lynn’s residence was the stolen motorcycle. Detectives knocked on the door with no response. When the motorcycle was confirmed as the stolen one, detectives say they searched the property and found a set of wheels and tires from the stolen Impala.

According to police, a search warrant for Lynn’s property was issued in which they found him inside the house. Police say Lynn was arrested and property from the stolen Impala was found inside along with a shotgun.

Lynn was transported to the Henderson County Detention Center where he is being held on the following charges: