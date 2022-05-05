HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to ignore calls they recieve directing them to send money in any form to any entity after receiving several reports of phone scams.

According to the sheriff’s office, local citizens have received calls from a person who identifies as an officer with the sheriff’s office. Police say the person making the calls tells them they are in violation of a court order, have failed to appear in court or some other type of issue for which they would be subject to arrest and are directed to withdraw money to pay for a bond or a fine.

Police say the person making the calls will ‘spoof’ a fake number which shows up on the phone of the person being called. The sheriff’s office says that the person making the calls may provide information on the person they are calling such as their car make, maiden name or their place of employment in order to seem legitimate.

According to the sheriff’s office, no law enforcement agency will contact anyone by phone over these types of matters.