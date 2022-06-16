OWENSBORO, Ky, (WEHT) – The Health First Community Health Center is giving away at home test kits for COVID-19 for free on June 24.
This will take place at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Owensboro – 2816 Veach Rd.,Ste. 205
- Morganfield – 220 N. Morgan St.
- Princeton – 1100 S. Jefferson St.
- Providence – 215 E. Main St.
Kits will be available to the public while supplies last with a 2 test kit limit per household.
If there are any businesses interested in receiving test kits for their staff, call the Marketing and Outreach Director, Jenna Jerger at 270-667-2396.