A Sars Covid-19 antigen rapid test lies on a desk on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

OWENSBORO, Ky, (WEHT) – The Health First Community Health Center is giving away at home test kits for COVID-19 for free on June 24.

This will take place at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Owensboro – 2816 Veach Rd.,Ste. 205

Morganfield – 220 N. Morgan St.

Princeton – 1100 S. Jefferson St.

Providence – 215 E. Main St.

Kits will be available to the public while supplies last with a 2 test kit limit per household.

If there are any businesses interested in receiving test kits for their staff, call the Marketing and Outreach Director, Jenna Jerger at 270-667-2396.