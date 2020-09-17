Health departments begin citing businesses for violating mask mandates

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Health Department is actively citing businesses — including a YMCA — that are in violation of the governor’s statewide mask mandate.

The following businesses were issued citation for their employees not wearing masks or not following the mandate requiring customers to wear masks:

• EZ Mart

• Gill’s Fuel Mart

• Marco’s Pizza

• Wick’s Well

• YMCA

• Catering and Creations Express 1

• Sonic N. Main

• S. Main Diner

The health department tells Eyewitness News this is the first round of businesses that have received citations.

An environmentalist with the health department is the one responsible for inspecting local businesses.

All of the businesses cited have received verbal and written warnings.

The next violations will be $50 fine, $75 fine and $100 fine for subsequent violations.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department has confirmed through contact tracing two people recently visited Chasers Bar and Grill in Evansville who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says they will be talking to Chasers Bar and Grill in regards to their noncompliance with Indiana’s mask mandate.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 17, 2020)