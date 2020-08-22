Health officials advice for Indy 500 parties and gatherings during COVID-19 pandemic

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Friday was the perfect day for Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the track just to get a chance to hear the roaring sound and officials are expecting the same for the Indy 500.

“It’s sad being out here but we’re thankful that we are able to be here and watch the screens. Also, see the sounds and see some friends,” Race fan Gerard Skibinski said.

Since they can’t be inside the IMS gates pulling up a chair is the next best option for these fans on Carb Day.

People were staying spread out and had their masks nearby. Fans hope it will be the same on Sunday.

“If you’re a true fan come out and just experience it. Be safe and bring whatever you need to feel comfortable,” Race fan Diana Hubrecht said.

Riverview Health ER and Urgent Care Medical Director Dr. Mark Notash said if you’re planning to attend a party or large gathering this weekend make sure you follow the health guidelines.

“An enclosed space is greatly increasing your risks.” Dr. Notash said.

He advises people to avoid gatherings where they’ll be around people they don’t know.

“If you break out of your pod now you have introduced new risks not only to, your personal situation but to into your pod,” Dr. Notash said.

IMS is encouraging fans to watch the race at home or listen to it on the radio.

FOX59 News reached out to the Marion County Public Health Department about parties and fans gathering this weekend.

Dr. Virginia Caine made the same recommendations. Wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and limit the number of people.

If you see someone violating the order you can file a complaint to 317-221-5500 or healthdept@marionhealth.org.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)

