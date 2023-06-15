HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – High rates of infant deaths in the Evansville area have health officials concerned. According to the state health department, Indiana has some of the highest infant mortality rates in the nation, and Evansville is no exception.

“I don’t love that year after year we’re constantly seeing more pre-term birth,” says Dr. Jenny Camacho with The Women’s Hospital at Deaconess Gateway. Dr. Camacho spends a lot of time in the NICU, putting her face to face with a growing infant mortality problem in the Evansville area. Common factors she sees are maternal obesity, pregnancy before age 17 or after 35, and multiple births less than 18 months apart.

“Some of those things, I think, we can modify, and some of those things I think are just part of nature,” explains Dr. Camacho.

Preventable measures include no tobacco or drugs during pregnancy, but underlying health conditions for a mother can put the baby at risk. According to the Indiana Department of Health, the state ranks 44th in terms of highest infant mortality. In Vanderburgh County, the zip codes of 47713 and 47714 stand out.

“Our rate is 7.8, which is much worse than the state,” says Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave. “Then you get to the zip code I live in, 47713, and our rate is 23.”

A rate of 23 means for every 1,000 births, nearly two-dozen babies do not survive in that part of Evansville. Dr. Camacho says racial disparities are also a factor. As infant deaths continue to climb, what can be done? Home visitation efforts like Vanderburgh County’s Pre to Three program could be a start.

“We follow the kids up to age 3 to make sure that we’re developing the children,” says Vanderburgh County Health Department Director Joe Gries, “making sure that we’re creating attachment within the family, but then providing those wrap-around services. If they need to find a job, if they need help with food insecurity.”

Another option, according to Dr. Camacho, is routine care.

“If you think in general, healthy mom is healthy baby. So, early and adequate pre-natal care, decreasing or eliminating smoking or illicit substance use,” explains Dr. Camacho.

Vanderburgh County health officials are hopeful millions of dollars recently awarded by the state of Indiana will help expand services and battle rising infant death rates.