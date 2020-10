TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Perry County Health Department reports 14 residents at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City have tested positive for COVID-19.

Another virus outbreak was reported at Oakwood Health Campus in June.

(This story was originally published on October 24, 2020)