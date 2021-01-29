AHA offers snow shoveling tips to protect your heart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) The American Heart Association encourages Hoosiers to protect their hearts while shoveling snow and to seek immediate treatment if they experience any of the following signs or symptoms of a heart attack.

For safer snow removal, the American Heart Association suggests:

Frequent rest breaks during shoveling helps to not overstress your heart. Listen to how your body feels during those breaks. Don’t eat heavy meals before shoveling. Large meals could put an extra load on your heart.

. If you have a medical condition, don’t exercise on a regular basis or are middle aged or older, meet with your doctor prior to the first anticipated snowfall. Be aware of the dangers of hypothermia. Heart failure causes most deaths in hypothermia. To prevent hypothermia, dress in layers of warm clothing, which traps air between layers forming a protective insulation. Wear a hat because much of your body’s heat can be lost through your head.

It’s also critical for people to recognize the signs of a heart attack and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they experience any of those signs.