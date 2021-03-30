Health report shows smoking rate in the Tri-State is down, but binge drinking is up

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Welborn Baptist Foundation has released it’s 2021 Greater Evansville Health Survey. It shows housing, along with income, have proven to be major indicators of wellness.

Those who are considered low income are twice as likely to have diabetes. The survey also found the binge drinking rate in the Tri-State is higher than the rest of the country. The smoking rate in our area is lower.

“We’ve got to really start by understanding the different factors that drive health and allow that to generate more questions,” says Liz Tharp with the Welborn Baptist Foundation, “What more do we need to know? Understanding areas of our cities and our counties for example where housing is an issue and letting this information that we learn drive strategies and drive decisions.”

New to the report this year is the correlation between quality housing and health. People who are reporting issues like lack of insulation in their homes also report poor health at a higher rate.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)