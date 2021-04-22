New data shows pregnant women can get the COVID vaccine

(WEHT) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published one of the largest studies on whether the COVID vaccine is safe for pregnant women. They were excluded from the original phase two and phase three clinical trials for the vaccines.

Researchers observed 35,000 women who received doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna while, or just before their pregnancy. They found COVID vaccines didn’t change the rate of miscarriages or other complications.

Doctor Andrea Moore says she recommends being vaccinated while expecting since being pregnant puts you at high risk.

“So, they are more likely to be hospitalized, they are more likely to need intensive care, to be intubated, or ventilated, and even there are higher rated of death for about 10% of the pregnant patients that get a severe COVID infection. “

Doctor Moore says the biggest risk they see is pregnant women having miscarriages and pre-term labor or delivery after getting sick with COVID. This week the American Society for Reproductive Medicine endorsed pregnant women to become vaccinated for this reason.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)