The effects of COVID-19 on mental health

(WEHT) – One symptom of COVID-19 not talked about often is the impact on mental health.

Catching COVID-19, being hospitalized and recovery can all create the perfect storm and take a significant toll on mental health. Eyewitness News spoke with Scott Branam, the CEO of Deaconess Cross Pointe, about what he’s seen in the Tri-State. You can view the interview in the video player above.

If you have thoughts of suicide or depression, you can reach out to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or click here.