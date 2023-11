HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s the time of the year to settle in and watch football on television or watch your favorite local team playing on the field or the court. But watching live sports or events can mean spending hours sitting, leading to pain in your lower back and neck.

To help show how to avoid this kind of pain, Curtis Hildebrandt from ProRehab joined Shelley Kirk in the studio on Eyewitness News First at Four on Wednesday. You can view their full interview in the video player above.