BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After the county commission removed them last month, three former Warrick County Health Board members are working to get their jobs back.

A court hearing has begun to determine if commissioners have the authority to remove the board members.

As Eyewitness News previously reported, the Warrick County commissioners removed Dr. Jeff Mauck, Dr. Ken Parker and Joy Brown from the health board.

Inside superior court, the board members’ attorneys argue their clients’ removal is all about control.

“The commissioners wanted to take away the core support of the boards and start over with hand-picked people that would basically bend to their will and be their puppets,” said April Edwards, who serves as one person in the former board members’ counsel.

Attorneys representing the former members say there is no good reason why the members were removed.

“There’s zero evidence that these three people have done anything but discharge their duties as they’re required to do and as it relates to the best interest of this community,” Mark Phillips, who serves as another member in the former board members’ counsel.

Last month the Warrick County Commission moved the animal control department out of the health department, and put it directly under the commissioner’s jurisdiction.

The commission also said the health department is not meeting certain services and is falling below standards in other areas, so it is restructuring the department.

The attorneys representing the board says there are only a handful of reasons a member can be removed. Those reasons are if a member misses four meetings within a win, if a member misses three meetings in a row or if a member breaks the law.

They claim none of the people removed meet any of those criteria.

The county commissioners’ attorneys did not want to comment on Tuesday.

More deliberations are scheduled again in superior court beginning on Tuesday, January 23 and Wednesday, January 24.