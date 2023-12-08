OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A family in Owensboro is recovering after a fire broke out this morning. The Owensboro Fire Department says several stations arrived in the 2700 block of Mercedes Drive, where a fire spread to the attic.

They say crew members were able to extinguish the fire, salvage holiday gifts and protect personal belongings with flame-resistant covers.

The family says the cause of the fire is believed to have started in the backyard, by a heating lamp in a dog house.

Officials say the house had smoke and water damage, but no pets or people were injured.

Eight-year-old, Tori Hurd, says she lost her lunchbox, backpack and clothes in the fire.

“Never get a heat lamp for your dogs. It was really scary, because my mom called my dad a few times. She said ‘the house is on fire. The house is on fire.’ I started getting up. I was crying, because I was about to have a heart attack,” says Hurd.

Landon Roberts, her brother, says the family has been placed in a hotel for the time being. He says next steps include an evaluation of damages by their insurance company.