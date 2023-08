HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that there is a heavy police presence in the area of the 1600 block of North Sixth Avenue in Evansville.

There is a barricaded subject with a felony warrant in an apartment. Both Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

At this time, drivers are advised to avoid the area.

