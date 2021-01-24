Police presence cleared after welfare check at downtown apartment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police have cleared the scene at a downtown apartment complex where a heavy presence had gathered earlier Sunday night.

Dispatchers said officers were called for a welfare check at the McCurdy apartments in the 100 block of Southeast 1st Street around 5:30 p.m.

Evansville Police Sgt. John McQuay said one person was found passed out in the hallway but they are okay.

Officials said an entire apartment floor had to be evacuated during the incident. The man reportedly had a handgun on him when he left his room, before going back inside.

Police tried knocking on the door and making contact with the man but he refused.

Authorities have now released the floor and allowed residents back inside.

Sgt. McQuay said officers cleared the scene because they did not want to provoke any additional trouble involving the man. EPD said he will not face any charges.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on January 24, 2020)