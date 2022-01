Smoke visible from fire at 1605 St. Clair Street in Vincennes, Ind.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Knox County dispatch has confirmed that fire crews are battling a fire at 1605 E St. Clair street.

The address is the location of the Mischler Expediters business.





This is a developing story. Follow MyWabashValley.com for updates.