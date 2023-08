HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to Evansville’s Deputy Mayor, the Helfrich Golf Course has been vandalized for the third time this summer.

Steve Schaefer shared photos on social media, saying that is is extremely frustrated. According to Schaefer, the vandals have targeted the irrigation system this time. He also stated that this is the third time that tee markers, trash cans and benches have been damaged.