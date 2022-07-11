JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The 2022 Dubois County Leadership Academy are seeking donations to buy and install, inclusive playground equipment by August 15.

The Academy is collaborating with the Jasper Jaycees and the City of Jasper Parks and Recreation in order to help allow all children the opportunity to play together without secluding disabled children to special areas of the playground. They are hoping to add a universal carousel to the Jaycee Park located at 1409 Bartley Street in Jasper, IN.

In order to accomplish this, they must raise $10,000 for the first of what they hope to be several pieces of inclusive playground equipment.

If you would like to make a donation you can contact Rilyn Rusher at (812)-316-6551 with any questions. Checks can be made out to the Dubois County Leadership Academy and mailed to:

Dubois County Leadership Academy. Attn: Chris James. 2065 Main Street, P.O. Box 7, Ferdinand, IN 47532.